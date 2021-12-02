Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE WELL opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.