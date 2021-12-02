Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $80.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

