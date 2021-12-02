Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.26 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

