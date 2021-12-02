Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $82,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $277.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $292.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.