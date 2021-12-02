Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $94,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

