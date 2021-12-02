Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.16). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,373,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $2,878,495 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,903,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,217 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 1,726,872 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

BLI stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

