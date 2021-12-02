DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.25 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

NYSE:O opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

