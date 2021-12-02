Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

