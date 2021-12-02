Richard M. Horowitz Sells 20,000 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRT opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.20. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

