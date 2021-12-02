DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,850 shares of company stock worth $29,207,589. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

