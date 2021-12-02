Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells 2,807 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bryn Fosburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 95.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after buying an additional 402,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

