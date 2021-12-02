Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

