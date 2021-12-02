Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Edison International by 42.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Edison International by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International by 25.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Edison International by 90.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EIX stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.