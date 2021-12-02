Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,121 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,122 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 106,946.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 156.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 167.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

