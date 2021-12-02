Marshall Wace LLP Has $236,000 Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $719,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $4,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare stock opened at $135.51 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.