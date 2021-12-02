Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $33,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,768,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $245.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.16 and a twelve month high of $262.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.