Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $552.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.30 and its 200 day moving average is $477.32. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

