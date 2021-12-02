Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,513 Shares of First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Chindia ETF worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 2,196.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Get First Trust Chindia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Chindia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.