Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 762 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after acquiring an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after acquiring an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.44 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.96.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

