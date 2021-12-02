Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,641,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $59.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.99.

