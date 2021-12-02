Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,100

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,100.50 ($14.38). The company has a market capitalization of £7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,034.11.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £50,521.50 ($66,006.66).

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

