Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.85% of Quaker Chemical worth $36,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total transaction of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KWR stock opened at $229.19 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $220.73 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day moving average of $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

KWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

