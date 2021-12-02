Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $38.48 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 74.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,091 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $607,701,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,854,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

