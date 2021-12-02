Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,039 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,039 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of AGIO opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.