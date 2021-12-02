Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 15,019 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 700.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

