$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. CrossFirst Bankshares posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CFB stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

