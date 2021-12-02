GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the October 31st total of 19,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWGH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GWG in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in GWG in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWGH opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.38 million, a P/E ratio of 68.84 and a beta of -0.50. GWG has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

