Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Grows By 83.6%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,135,900 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the October 31st total of 1,707,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,359.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SVKEF stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

