First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 125,709 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

