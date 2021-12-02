Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Trading Down 5.7%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.25. 4,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 508,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter worth about $106,000.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

