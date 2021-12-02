Model N (NYSE:MODN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.65

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.54 million, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 499.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

