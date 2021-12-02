Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.98

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.98 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 28402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Pearson during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.