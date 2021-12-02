Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 557.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVAX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

DVAX opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

