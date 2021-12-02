Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.50

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 46247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

