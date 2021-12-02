Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.02 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

