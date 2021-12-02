Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,749 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,114,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 362,814 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 230,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61.

