Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 74.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of KLA by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 147,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $412.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $252.02 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

