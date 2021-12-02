Millennium Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737,638 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,670.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 48,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 24.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -178.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

