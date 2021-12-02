California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 249,627 Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Ur-Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Ur-Energy news, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,431 shares of company stock worth $1,034,122. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of URG opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

