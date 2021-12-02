Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff Sells 6,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $547,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $11,065,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 119,504 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

