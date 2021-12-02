Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,416 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

