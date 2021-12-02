Comerica Bank Has $972,000 Stock Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eHealth were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,873,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,475,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 219.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the second quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. eHealth’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

