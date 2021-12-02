StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 334,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $407,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,313. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group stock opened at $60.69 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.48.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.