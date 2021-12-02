Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CME Group were worth $31,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.06.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

