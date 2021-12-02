Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $30,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,023,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,893,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.