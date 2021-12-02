UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

