State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $485,000 Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 181.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RUTH. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

