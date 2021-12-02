Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 540.30, a current ratio of 540.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

