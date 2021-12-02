Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Insider Buys $299,867.40 in Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,855,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after buying an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $46,240,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.