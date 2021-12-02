Simon Bruce Luxmoore Sells 7,860 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$19.43 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

